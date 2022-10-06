Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's Oil Output Seen Rising by 15% in 2023

October 6, 2022

For illustration - Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field - Credit: Equinor
For illustration - Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field - Credit: Equinor

Norway's production of oil liquids is expected to rise by 15% in 2023 as the Johan Sverdrup field is set to ramp up output by the end of this year, the government's draft budget showed on Thursday.

 "The Norwegian continental shelf must continue to be a stable and long-term supplier of oil and gas to Europe at a very demanding time," the government said. Natural gas output from Europe's largest supplier was meanwhile seen at 121 billion cubic meters (bcm) next year, compared with 122 bcm expected in 2022, the document showed. 

The Nordic country became Europe's top gas supplier after Russia cut its exports, while crude oil from Johan Sverdrup is helping to replace Russian Urals ahead of an EU ban. Norway's full-year production of oil liquids - crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL)- is seen rising to 131 million cubic meters (mcm) of oil equivalent, or 2.26 million barrels per day, from 114 mcm of oil equivalent in 2022.

The Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea is expected to start production from its Phase 2 development in the fourth quarter, boosting production capacity by some 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. 

Norway's total production of oil liquids and natural gas is expected to hit 4.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day next year, the government said. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing Terje Solsvik)


Energy Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Portovaya station - Credit: Gazprom (File image)

Siemens Energy Sees No Signs of Movement on Portovaya...
Torgrim Reitan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Equinor. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor ASA)

Equinor Names Reitan as New CFO


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Installs Tyra TEG Module in 'Heaviest Offshore...
Offshore
Credit: guteksk7

German Police See State Actor Role in Nord Stream Blasts...
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Carnarvon: 20 Offshore Prospects in Bedout Permits Could Hold More Than 1.5 BOE

Carnarvon: 20 Offshore Prospects in Bedout Permits Could Hold More Than 1.5 BOE

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Valeura Energy Books Jack-up Rig for Wassana Oil Field Drilling

Valeura Energy Books Jack-up Rig for Wassana Oil Field Drilling

Three New Players to Join Qatar Energy's North Field South (NFS) Project

Three New Players to Join Qatar Energy's North Field South (NFS) Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine