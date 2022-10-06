RWE Files Bid for Up to 1.5GW Offshore Wind Site in Polish Baltic Sea

German renewable energy firm RWE has submitted a bid for the up to 1.5-gigawatts (GW) offshore wind site in the Polish section of the Baltic Sea, located around 75 kilometers off the coast of Ustka, as part of a competitive process for an offshore wind seabed permit within 53.E1 area.

"Based on RWE’s expertise in offshore wind development, efficient project delivery, safe operation of similar offshore wind farms in Europe, the company has developed a unique concept for this particular offshore area focusing inter alia on the efficient area co-usage," RWE said.

"Efficient implementation of new offshore projects off the Polish coast will bring our country significantly closer to achieving the much-needed diversification of energy sources and would increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix, as set out in the Energy Policy of Poland,” says Grzegorz Chodkowski, Vice President Offshore Development Poland at RWE Renewables.

“Based on our experience in offshore wind and our close cooperation with local communities and supply chain companies we are in a perfect position to deliver large-scale offshore wind farms, which takes inter alia efficient area co-usage into account. And we are ready to compete for other additional seabed permits in the Polish Baltic Sea.”

Apart from the project the company has not filed a bid for, RWE is progressing with realising F.E.W. Baltic II, one of the first offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Once fully operational, the 350 megawatts (MW) wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent needs of around 350,000 Polish households.

RWE also said it was ready to place "very competitive" bids for the other additional areas made available for offshore wind farms by the Polish government.

"Awarded seabed permits out of this process have the chance to qualify and participate in Contract for Difference (CfD) auctions starting in 2025," RWE explained.



