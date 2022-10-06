Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Australian Court to Hear Santos Barossa Offshore Drilling Appeal in November

October 6, 2022

Credit: paul/MarineTraffic.com
 Australia's Federal Court will hear an appeal by Santos Ltd on Nov. 15-16 seeking to resume drilling at its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia over the objections of Tiwi Island indigenous land owners. 

Chief Justice James Allsop on Monday granted an expedited hearing for Santos' appeal and on Wednesday released orders setting the hearing dates. 

Santos had to stop drilling as a federal court judge on Sept. 21 found its drilling permit was invalid, as contended by Tiwi Islander Dennis Tippakalippa, who said the company had not properly consulted traditional owners about the project. 

The company aims to start producing gas from the Barossa project in 2025.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Energy Drilling Activity Australia/NZ Regulations

