Offshore Drilling Workers Plan Strike in UK

Labour union Unite Scotland said on Wednesday that more than 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers employed by companies including Maersk and Odfjell have backed a strike action in the UK.

The Unite union said the industrial action comes after the workers rejected a 5% pay offer from the companies, which also include Archer UK Ltd and Transocean Onshore Support Services Ltd.

The union said the strike will involve a series of 48-hour stoppages every second week for the first eight weeks starting on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

A further series of stoppages of will take place on Nov. 3-4, Nov. 17-8 and Dec. 15-16, and could thereafter escalate to an all-out strike action, Unite said.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)