Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Semco Maritime Names New CFO

October 4, 2022

Credit: Martin Oehlenschlæger/AdobeStock
Credit: Martin Oehlenschlæger/AdobeStock

Danish energy industry engineering services firm Semco Maritime said Tuesday it had appointed Martin Oehlenschlæger (43) as CFO and member of the Executive Board on 1 October 2022, reporting to CEO Steen Brødbæk. 

He will succeed Jørgen Devantier Gade who has served as CFO since 2013 and will retire after contributing to ensuring a smooth transition.

"Martin Oehlenschlæger has extensive management experience and highly relevant industry insight from CFO positions at Babcock Wilcox Vølund and his most recent employer FairWind, a leading provider of one-stop solutions for installation and service of onshore and offshore wind turbines," Semco Maritime said.

Prior to his tenure with Babcock Wilcox Vølund, he held various management positions within finance in global power management company Eaton Corporation, living abroad in both Switzerland and the Netherlands. He is a trained accountant and began his career at public accounting firm Martinsen.

“I am thrilled to join Semco Maritime and all the dedicated people working to continue the positive development and build the group’s position in a fast-paced market with great growth opportunities. I look forward to becoming part of a strong management team and meeting the skilled employees at the headquarters and locations around the world,” says Martin Oehlenschlæger.

“We are excited to welcome Martin to Semco Maritime and look forward to drawing on his experience from multiple industries and across finance disciplines. He will be succeeding Jørgen whom has been a stellar colleague for almost a decade and agreed to take on a consulting role and facilitate the transition before his well-deserved retirement. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen for his service and dedication through the years,” says CEO Steen Brødbæk.

Martin Oehlenschlæger has an educational background as MSc in Business Economics and Auditing from the University of Southern Denmark and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He lives in Vejle, Denmark, with his partner Katrine and their children.

People Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Description Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer, Shell Executive Committee member. The Hague, Netherlands, 2021 - Copyright Miquel Gonzalez/Shell Photographic Services

'Tax people in this room' to Help the Poor, Shell CEO...
Skandi Constructor - Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic.com

DOF Subsea Bags Multiple Deals in North Sea,...


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Norway Armed Forces

Norway Posts Soldiers at Oil, Gas Plants after Nord Stream...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Credit:Ika Prasetyawan

Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a...
Industry News

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

Gazelle Wind Power Appoints CTO

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

Proactive Ship Hull Cleaning: Bellona and Armach Partner Up

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Drones Seen Near North Sea Gas Field, Danish Police Say

Sval Energi Completes $1.3B NCS Acquisitions

Sval Energi Completes $1.3B NCS Acquisitions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine