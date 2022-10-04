Semco Maritime Names New CFO

Danish energy industry engineering services firm Semco Maritime said Tuesday it had appointed Martin Oehlenschlæger (43) as CFO and member of the Executive Board on 1 October 2022, reporting to CEO Steen Brødbæk.

He will succeed Jørgen Devantier Gade who has served as CFO since 2013 and will retire after contributing to ensuring a smooth transition.

"Martin Oehlenschlæger has extensive management experience and highly relevant industry insight from CFO positions at Babcock Wilcox Vølund and his most recent employer FairWind, a leading provider of one-stop solutions for installation and service of onshore and offshore wind turbines," Semco Maritime said.

Prior to his tenure with Babcock Wilcox Vølund, he held various management positions within finance in global power management company Eaton Corporation, living abroad in both Switzerland and the Netherlands. He is a trained accountant and began his career at public accounting firm Martinsen.

“I am thrilled to join Semco Maritime and all the dedicated people working to continue the positive development and build the group’s position in a fast-paced market with great growth opportunities. I look forward to becoming part of a strong management team and meeting the skilled employees at the headquarters and locations around the world,” says Martin Oehlenschlæger.

“We are excited to welcome Martin to Semco Maritime and look forward to drawing on his experience from multiple industries and across finance disciplines. He will be succeeding Jørgen whom has been a stellar colleague for almost a decade and agreed to take on a consulting role and facilitate the transition before his well-deserved retirement. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen for his service and dedication through the years,” says CEO Steen Brødbæk.

Martin Oehlenschlæger has an educational background as MSc in Business Economics and Auditing from the University of Southern Denmark and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He lives in Vejle, Denmark, with his partner Katrine and their children.