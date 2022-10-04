CHC Secures Dutch North Sea Offshore Transport Deal with Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has awarded a contract worth $53 million to CHC Helicopters for offshore transport in the Dutch North Sea.

CHC will provide regular transport to and from the 29 offshore platforms it operates in the Netherlands.

"The contracts are part of a longer-term Alliance Agreement with CHC which will enable Neptune and CHC to optimise flight scheduling and route planning, and reduce the total number of offshore flights," Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy’s Head of Supply Chain & Logistics in the Netherlands, Nicola Goodwin, said the agreement would help reduce the CO2 emissions associated with offshore transport, and improve overall efficiency.

The Alliance Agreement has been awarded for three years, with two one-year extension options available.