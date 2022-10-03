Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dräger Marine & Offshore Launches Mobile Gas Detector

October 3, 2022

Credit: Dräger Marine & Offshore/AdobeStock
Credit: Dräger Marine & Offshore/AdobeStock

Dräger Marine & Offshore, a subsidiary of Dräger, a provider of safety and medical technology, has launched a new mobile gas detector, the X-am 2800.

According to the company, the device, worn on the body, offers simultaneous measurement of up to four different gases, for application in confined spaces to safeguard employees working in areas at risk of oxygen depletion, explosive atmospheres, or those where toxic substances may be present.

" [..] having been tested in line with International Protection Rating Class 68, which measures the resistance of a device against dust and water, the X-am 2800 is able to withstand even the harshest North Sea weather," Dräger Marine & Offshore said.

Euan McIntosh, Dräger Marine & Offshore Marketing Manager, said: “The North Sea is home to some of the most difficult working conditions in the offshore industry, and personnel need peace of mind when working in such situations.

“We have listened to the industry and understand the problems faced. The X-am 2800 is one of the few pieces of kit on the market that will be able to withstand the wet and windy challenges faced in the North Sea and is suitable for a range of uses across the maritime and offshore industry.”

 

Products Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy Win Norfolk Offshore...
Credit: Vattenfall

Vattenfall to Build 980MW Offshore Wind Farm in Germany


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Norway Armed Forces

Norway Posts Soldiers at Oil, Gas Plants after Nord Stream...
Offshore
Gumusut Kakap - Credit:Ika Prasetyawan

Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a...
Industry News

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Belgium's Elia Presents Plans for 'World's First' Artificial Energy Island

Belgium's Elia Presents Plans for 'World's First' Artificial Energy Island

Sweden Sends Diving Vessel to Inspect Leaking Nord Stream Pipelines

Sweden Sends Diving Vessel to Inspect Leaking Nord Stream Pipelines

Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline

Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline

Petrobras Taps Shearwater for Large OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Taps Shearwater for Large OBN Survey Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine