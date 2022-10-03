Dräger Marine & Offshore Launches Mobile Gas Detector

Dräger Marine & Offshore, a subsidiary of Dräger, a provider of safety and medical technology, has launched a new mobile gas detector, the X-am 2800.

According to the company, the device, worn on the body, offers simultaneous measurement of up to four different gases, for application in confined spaces to safeguard employees working in areas at risk of oxygen depletion, explosive atmospheres, or those where toxic substances may be present.

" [..] having been tested in line with International Protection Rating Class 68, which measures the resistance of a device against dust and water, the X-am 2800 is able to withstand even the harshest North Sea weather," Dräger Marine & Offshore said.

Euan McIntosh, Dräger Marine & Offshore Marketing Manager, said: “The North Sea is home to some of the most difficult working conditions in the offshore industry, and personnel need peace of mind when working in such situations.

“We have listened to the industry and understand the problems faced. The X-am 2800 is one of the few pieces of kit on the market that will be able to withstand the wet and windy challenges faced in the North Sea and is suitable for a range of uses across the maritime and offshore industry.”