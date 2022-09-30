Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: Manati Field Output Interrupted Due to Low Gas Demand

September 30, 2022

Credit: Petrobras
Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta said Friday that the production at the Manati field offshore Brazil has been interrupted due to the reduction in gas demand.

"According to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), field operator and buyer of the gas produced by Manati, this reduction is due to the supply and demand conditions of the market segments served by the gas from the Manati Field and it is a usual occurrence of the operation, of a temporary nature, with no changes to the contractual conditions," Enauta said.

Notwithstanding the return of production, according to Petrobras, demand may remain at reduced levels throughout October. 

The gas produced in Manati is fully sold to Petrobras and the financial impact of the reduction in production is limited by the obligation to purchase the minimum contracted volume (take or pay), Enauta said.

Until September 29th, the average daily production of Manati reduced by 29% when compared to August. Enauta holds a 45% interest in Manati Field, located in the Camamu Basin, Bahia coastline.

Energy Activity Production South America

Related Offshore News

Credit: lazyllama/AdobeStock

India's BPCL Signs MoU with Petrobras to Diversify Oil...
Maersk Resolve. (Maersk Driling)

Maersk Drilling Tapped for Danish Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Operator Says Three Offshore Gas Pipelines...
Energy
Credit: Keppel Corp

Petrobras Orders $2.8B FPSO from Keppel O&M
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

ConocoPhillips Scandinavia Raises Security Level after Drone Sightings

ConocoPhillips Scandinavia Raises Security Level after Drone Sightings

DOF Subsea Nets U.S. Gulf of Mexico Work

DOF Subsea Nets U.S. Gulf of Mexico Work

Brazil: Manati Field Output Interrupted Due to Low Gas Demand

Brazil: Manati Field Output Interrupted Due to Low Gas Demand

Japan Designates 'Promotion areas' for Offshore Wind Farms

Japan Designates 'Promotion areas' for Offshore Wind Farms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine