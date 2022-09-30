DOF Subsea Bags Multiple Deals in North Sea, Mediterranean, and Africa

Norwegian offshore vessel operator and subsea services firm DOF Subsea on Friday announced several new project awards and a contract extension across the North Sea, Mediterranean, and Africa.

The projects combined total more than 500 vessel days, excluding optional work, and have a combined revenue of more than $80 million.

Skandi Acergy, Skandi Constructor, Skandi Seven, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Hera and selected third-party vessels will be used for the offshore execution phases.

DOF Subsea said that one of the awards was a SURF contract with a major oil & gas operator. The company did not say who the client was.

According to DOF, the SURF project includes design & fabrication of spools and installation of umbilical, lying leads, spools and various subsea equipment.

Main installation phase is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023, in the Mediterranean and shall be executed on DOF`s construction vessel Skandi Acergy. Project management, engineering and procurement are managed by DOF`s project teams in Aberdeen and Houston.

FPSO Mooring Rectification

Another award is an FPSO mooring rectification project in West Africa. The scope includes project management, engineering, and fabrication, using the Skandi Skansen as the main installation vessel.

Also, DOF Subsea said it had secured an early phase study from an unnamed "major oil & gas operator" for the purpose of detailing cessation plans for one of its fields in the North Sea, based on utilizing the DOF fleet.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, said, “I am pleased with the series of awards in the Atlantic region, securing projects across North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa. Together with previous announced contracts, our latest SURF award confirms full utilization of Skandi Acergy within the SURF segment across the North Sea, Mediterranean, and Australia from fall 2022 to summer 2023."