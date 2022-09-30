Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brazil: Shell Books Maersk Drilling Semi-sub

September 30, 2022

Credit; Maersk Drilling/Mærsk Developer
Danish offshore drilling firm Maersk Drilling has secured a contract with Shell Brasil for the semi-submersible rig Mærsk Developer in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

The offshore drilling rig will drill one exploration well and perform subsea well interventions at the BC-10 field.

The contract is expected to start in March 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, with an estimated duration of 90 days.  The contract value is approximately $37 million, including a mobilization fee.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said: "We’re delighted to confirm that Mærsk Developer will continue working in Brazil after it earlier this year became the first Maersk Drilling rig to commence operations in the region for many years. With this campaign, we will be able to add to our strong relationship with Shell, which is now extended to the exciting Brazilian market,” says

Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. (3048m). It was delivered in 2009 and is currently operating offshore Brazil for Karoon Energy Ltd.

