Maersk Training, NaMICPA to Set Up GWO Training Center in Nagasaki

September 29, 2022

From left to right: Kasper Hammer, Alex Nielsen, Maria Iben Matthiesen, Hiroshi Matsuo, David Skov, Hiroaki Nagatomi, Tonny Møller
Maersk Training and Nagasaki Marine Industry Cluster Promotion Association (NaMICPA) have signed a consultancy agreement, in which Maersk Training provides support to NaMICPA, establishing a training center in Nagasaki, Japan.  

The preparations for the training center in Nagasaki are funded by the Nippon Foundation.  

The collaboration is the next step in securing NaMICPA as the region’s leader in Basic Safety Training and Basic Technical Training programs certified by the Global Wind Organisation (GWO), the press statement released Thursday reads.

The aim is for the training center to be operational by August 2024, and deliver industry-relevant training supporting Japan’s targets for offshore wind.  


