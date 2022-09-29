Offshore Wind: Heerema Marine Contractors Orders Motion Compensated Pile Gripper from Huisman

Heerema Marine Contractors has awarded Huisman a contract to deliver a Motion Compensated Pile Gripper.

The Motion Compensation Pile Gripper will enable Heerema to install offshore wind monopiles up to 12.5 meters in diameter, with a length of up to 115 meters and a weight of 3,200 metric tons.

The Gripper is designed specifically for Heerema’s SSCV Thialf, where it will be positioned on the side of the vessel.

Ramon de Haas, CTO of Heerema Marine Contractors: “Heerema is thrilled to begin this innovative journey with Huisman to introduce this next-generation Motion Compensated Pile Gripper to the market. We look forward to advancing our capabilities in offshore wind installation.”

This will be the third Motion Compensated Pile Gripper to be built by Huisman. Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

"This technology plays a significant part in enabling the energy transition, making possible the construction of tomorrow’s offshore wind farms," Heerema Marine Contractors said.

The design and construction of the gripper will be a combined effort carried out at Huisman’s locations in the Czech Republic and in the Netherlands.

David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman, said: "Huisman is very honored to receive this order for Heerema’s first pile gripper. This is a complex project, the execution of which will draw upon the knowledge and experience of both parties. We look forward to collaborating with Heerema to deliver this innovative gripper."