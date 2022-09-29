Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hurricane Ian Shuts 157,706 BPD of Oil Output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

September 29, 2022

Credit: NASA
Credit: NASA

About 157,706 barrels, or 9%, of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were shut on Wednesday by Hurricane Ian, said offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Hurricane Ian was lashing Florida's Gulf Coast with powerful winds and drenching rain, but the Category 5 storm steered clear of the Gulf's richest oil production areas. 

A total of 16 oil and gas production platforms were evacuated by Ian on Wednesday, compared to 14 the day before, the regulator said.

Some 128 million cubic feet, or 6%, of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was also shut, according to the regulator. 

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Gary McWilliams)

Industry News Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Danish Ministry of Defence)

What is Known About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks?
Offshore
Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Operator Says Three Offshore Gas Pipelines...
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Capricorn Energy Drops Tullow Merger Plan in Favour of Israel's NewMed

Capricorn Energy Drops Tullow Merger Plan in Favour of Israel's NewMed

Subsea 7 Charters Otto Candies, Bordelon Marine Vessels for GOM Ops

Subsea 7 Charters Otto Candies, Bordelon Marine Vessels for GOM Ops

Solstad Offshore Wraps Transition of All Fleet Connectivity to Marlink

Solstad Offshore Wraps Transition of All Fleet Connectivity to Marlink

EU Vows to Protect Energy Network after 'sabotage' of Nord Stream Gas Pipeline

EU Vows to Protect Energy Network after 'sabotage' of Nord Stream Gas Pipeline

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine