Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Uniwise Offshore Boosts OSV Fleet Cyber-Security with Inmarsat's Fleet Secure UTM

September 27, 2022

Credit: Inmarsat
Credit: Inmarsat

Uniwise Offshore, a Thailand-based offshore support vessel (OSV) company, has boosted cyber-security standards across its OSV fleet by adopting technology from Inmarsat, a mobile satellite communications specialist.

"With reliable connectivity delivered by Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress, Fleet Secure Unified Threat Management (UTM) provides Uniwise with end-to-end functionality to protect its network from cyber-attacks and intrusion via infected devices," Inmarsat said.

"In the busy Gulf of Thailand, where a majority of Uniwise’s OSVs operate, connectivity is a key requirement. During prolonged downtimes and when usage is high, vessels become susceptible to cyber-attacks which could impact vessel operations and result in significant business losses for both owners and charterers," Inmarsat said.

Jon-Axel Hauglum, Co-Head of Business, Uniwise Offshore, said: “In busy areas in the Gulf of Thailand usage on the network is high. Both business critical as well as extensive crew traffic must be protected and secured, hence we needed a satellite communications partner that has solutions specifically designed for maritime. We needed security, not only to minimise the risk of downtime during operations but also to safeguard our vessels from the growing threat of cyber-attacks. We identified Inmarsat as that partner. Fleet Xpress offers reliable connectivity and Fleet Secure UTM ensures robust network protection our operations require.”

According to Inmarsat, Fleet Secure UTM is a comprehensive suite of network security tools designed specifically for the maritime industry. 

"Managed through a single online portal and backed by a dedicated security operations centre, the solution allows Uniwise to detect and monitor threats and protect its fleet network from attacks. It also supports the company’s compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s 2021 functional cyber-security requirements for demonstrating cyber-risk management," Inmarsat said.

Gert-Jan Panken, Vice President Direct Sales, Inmarsat Maritime, commented: “Cyber-attacks are a growing concern for vessel operators worldwide. Fleet Secure UTM brings together all the tools owners need to assess and mitigate risks and establish a cyber-secure environment, while Fleet Xpress provides the reliable coverage to ensure these tools – and other business-critical applications – remain online even where demand is at its highest.”

Inmarsat’s connectivity and security package for Uniwise also includes Fleet Hotspot, which provides crew access to high-speed connectivity and is completely independent of the vessel’s bandwidth. 

According to Inmarsat, this ensures uninterrupted connection to high-speed, always-on, business-critical bandwidth. With flexible charterer plans, Uniwise also benefits from tailored connectivity needs for charterers. 

Further contributing to Uniwise’s cyber-resilient environment, both services are delivered via the secure, dedicated network, Inmarsat said.

Technology Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Asia Maritime Communications


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Intrepid (Photo: Maersk Drilling)

OMV Confirms Find in One of "Largest Prospects in Norway"
Energy
The Sealhyfe platform on WAVEGEM.

Lhyfe Launches World First Offshore Hydrogen Pilot
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Petrofac Hires AHTS to Assist with Northern Endeavour FPSO Disconnection

Petrofac Hires AHTS to Assist with Northern Endeavour FPSO Disconnection

Oil Rises from 9-month Low on U.S. Gulf Supply Cuts, Softer Dollar

Oil Rises from 9-month Low on U.S. Gulf Supply Cuts, Softer Dollar

Mexican Regulator Has No Record of Pemex Reporting Methane Leak

Mexican Regulator Has No Record of Pemex Reporting Methane Leak

NOV Launches Solution that Promises to Cut Offshore Wind Blade Installation Cost

NOV Launches Solution that Promises to Cut Offshore Wind Blade Installation Cost

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine