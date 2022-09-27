BP Taps GWIS for Engineering & Construction Services in Gulf of Mexico

GW Integrated Solutions LLC (GWIS), a consortium of Worley and Grand Isle Shipyard (GIS), has won a contract with BP to provide engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction services to BP-operated offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico, USA.

The term of the contract is five years and is expected to include brownfield projects, turnarounds and repair orders, enabling life extension of bp’s existing offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Worley’s services will be led by Worley’s Houston operations with support from our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team in India.

Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley said: "This new contract is a continuation of a previous five-year Master Services Agreement for similar services announced on in February 2017. We are pleased to strengthen our decades-long relationship with bp and to deliver services for these offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico with a focus on deriving operational efficiency through digital enablement."

