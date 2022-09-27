Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Taps GWIS for Engineering & Construction Services in Gulf of Mexico

September 27, 2022

A BP Gulf of Mexico platform - Credit: BP/Flickr
A BP Gulf of Mexico platform - Credit: BP/Flickr

GW Integrated Solutions LLC (GWIS), a consortium of Worley and Grand Isle Shipyard (GIS), has won a contract with BP to provide engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction services to BP-operated offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico, USA.

The term of the contract is five years and is expected to include brownfield projects, turnarounds and repair orders, enabling life extension of bp’s existing offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico. 

Worley’s services will be led by Worley’s Houston operations with support from our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team in India.

Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley said: "This new contract is a continuation of a previous five-year Master Services Agreement for similar services announced on in February 2017. We are pleased to strengthen our decades-long relationship with bp and to deliver services for these offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico with a focus on deriving operational efficiency through digital enablement."
 

Energy Engineering Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Intrepid (Photo: Maersk Drilling)

OMV Confirms Find in One of "Largest Prospects in Norway"
Energy
The Sealhyfe platform on WAVEGEM.

Lhyfe Launches World First Offshore Hydrogen Pilot
Offshore

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Petrofac Hires AHTS to Assist with Northern Endeavour FPSO Disconnection

Petrofac Hires AHTS to Assist with Northern Endeavour FPSO Disconnection

Oil Rises from 9-month Low on U.S. Gulf Supply Cuts, Softer Dollar

Oil Rises from 9-month Low on U.S. Gulf Supply Cuts, Softer Dollar

Mexican Regulator Has No Record of Pemex Reporting Methane Leak

Mexican Regulator Has No Record of Pemex Reporting Methane Leak

NOV Launches Solution that Promises to Cut Offshore Wind Blade Installation Cost

NOV Launches Solution that Promises to Cut Offshore Wind Blade Installation Cost

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine