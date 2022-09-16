Prysmian Bags Offshore Wind Cable Deals Worth More Than 800M Euros

Prysmian Group has won two contracts worth more than €800 million, including options, with Amprion Offshore – a subsidiary of German transmission system operator Amprion - for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of land and submarine cables for two offshore wind farm grid connection systems in Germany’s North Sea, DolWin4 & BorWin4.

The DolWin4 & BorWin4 projects will together transmit power of 1.8 GW.

Prysmian will supply approximately 1000 km of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) ±320 kV single core copper cables with XLPE insulation.

The submarine cables will be produced in Pikkala, Finland, and Arco Felice, Italy, and the land cables will be produced in Gron, France and Abbeville, USA.

Prysmian will install the subsea cables with a variety of vessels. Delivery and commissioning for both projects is scheduled for 2028.

Each of the cable systems consists of 2 HVDC cables and can transmit 900 MW power. On the land side, the two systems run on a main part of the route in parallel trenches to the 300-km A-Nord underground cable corridor, a project awarded to Prysmian in 2020 by Amprion and which is currently in the execution phase.

The subsea cables will run from the offshore platforms via the national park “Niedersächsisches Wattenmeer,” crossing the island Norderney before being connected to the onshore cables close to Hilgenriedersiel.



