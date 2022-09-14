Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Others Apply for Exploration Acreage Offshore Norway

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said Tuesday it had received applications from 26 oil and gas companies in connection with APA (Awards in predefined areas) annual offshore acreage licensing rounds.

Shell, Equinor, Inpex, TotalEnergies, and ConocoPhillips are among the companies which applied. (Full list below)

"We need exploration and new discoveries to maintain the production of oil and gas over time, which is important both for Norway and Europe. The applications in TFO 2022 show very good interest among the companies active on the Norwegian continental shelf in exploring for new petroleum resources. This is very pleasant, says Minister of Petroleum and Energy," Terje Aasland said.

Awards in predefined areas (APA) is the annual licensing round for the best-known exploration areas on the Norwegian shelf. It comprises the majority of the available exploration areas.

By the application deadline of12th September, the Ministry had received applications from a total of 26 companies. The Ministry does not publish the total number of applications because of competitive considerations.

The APA area is being expanded as geological knowledge in areas on the Norwegian shelf increases. In this year's licensing round, the predefined area was expanded in the Barents Sea. The aim is to award new production licenses in the announced areas at the beginning of 2023, the Ministry said.

List of companies that have applied:

A/S Norske Shell

Aker BP ASA

Chrysaor Norge AS

Concedo AS

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS

DNO Norge AS

Equinor Energy AS

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS

KUFPEC Norway AS

Lime Petroleum AS

Longboat Energy Norge AS

LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge AS

M Vest Energy AS

Neptune Energy Norge AS

OKEA ASA

OMV (Norge) AS

Pandion Energy AS

Pandion Energy Norge AS

Petrolia NOCO AS

Source Energy AS

PGNiG Upstream Norway AS

Sval Energi AS

TotalEnergies EP Norge AS

Vår Energi ASA

Wellesley Petroleum AS

Wintershall Dea Norge AS