Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hydromea, ACE Ink Deal on EXRAY Wireless ROV

September 13, 2022

Alexander Bahr, Hydromea COO, and Keiran Hope, ACE COO, shake hands on service partnership with EXRAY wireless ROV in the center. Image courtesy Hydromea
Alexander Bahr, Hydromea COO, and Keiran Hope, ACE COO, shake hands on service partnership with EXRAY wireless ROV in the center. Image courtesy Hydromea

Hydromea and Air Control Entech (ACE) entered into a service partnership agreement to commercialize EXRAY, a wireless ROV (remotely-operated underwater vehicle), for inspections at offshore floating platforms.

ACE will actively promote and use Hydromea’s EXRAY wireless ROV for inspections of ballast water tanks at FPSOs in the North Sea and Latin American markets. Hydromea will benefit from ACE’s certified offshore inspection team, as well as existing and new service contracts.

Patent-pending EXRAY wireless ROV is designed to make the inspections of complex and dangerous flooded spaces more affordable and faster for asset operators. 

Hydromea achieves this by eliminating a tether between a pilot and an inspection vehicle. This brings a significant improvement in the dexterity of the vehicle and eliminates the risk of entanglement during an inspection mission of a complex submerged infrastructure. EXRAY was developed with the support of Net Zero Technology Centre in Scotland and TotalEnergies UK.

Technology New Products Vehicle News ROV


Trending Offshore News

Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam - Image Credit: GE Renewable Energy

GE Can't Make, Sell Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbines in...
Energy
©Allseas

VIDEO: Allseas' Gyda Platform Removal
Technology

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Prio Still Eyeing Petrobras Assets After Albacora Deal Collapse

Prio Still Eyeing Petrobras Assets After Albacora Deal Collapse

Pemex Deepwater Gas Project Draws Rebuke from Mexico's Regulator

Pemex Deepwater Gas Project Draws Rebuke from Mexico's Regulator

Tailwind Energy Brings North Sea Field Online

Tailwind Energy Brings North Sea Field Online

Offshore Safety Regulations Must Reflect Sound Engineering Practices And Design, NOIA Says as DOI Proposes Changes to Well Control Rule

Offshore Safety Regulations Must Reflect Sound Engineering Practices And Design, NOIA Says as DOI Proposes Changes to Well Control Rule

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine