Bladt Industries, Semco Maritime JV to Build Substations for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

September 12, 2022

Credit: Semco Maritime
A Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime consortium has been appointed as the preferred supplier of two offshore substations for the Baltic Power offshore wind project in Poland, being developed by a joint venture of ORLEN Group and Northland Power Inc.

The two substations will be constructed and established in 2022-2025 as key components of the electrical infrastructure for the offshore wind farm consisting of more than 70 turbines, each with a minimum capacity of 14 MW. 

Each substation will be a 2.5 thousand-tonne steel structure standing on foundations and rising about 20 meters above sea level. 

The consortium will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the offshore substations. 

The Baltic Power wind farm will be installed around 23 kilometers off the shore, near Łeba and Choczewo. When completed in 2026, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be able to supply more than 1.5 million households with clean energy.

