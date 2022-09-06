Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Island Drilling Wins Drilling Contract from Trident Energy

September 6, 2022

(Photo: Island Drilling)
(Photo: Island Drilling)

Island Drilling Company announced it has signed a contract with Trident Energy to provide the Island Innovator drilling unit and associated services for a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Planned to start in September/October of 2023, the work is for two firm and five optional wells and is estimated to be 250 days if all the options are exercised.

This will be the third project for Island Drilling Company in Africa since the rig was warm stacked at the beginning of 2020.

Island Drilling CEO, Roger Simmenes, said, “We are very pleased to be selected by Trident as their first choice to provide drilling services in a market with several available semisubmersibles. We believe the performance we have shown with the wells in the UK has been noticed. It is our opinion the operators see that it does not always pay off to use the biggest and most expensive rigs. We live for smart solutions and will make sure to deliver beyond expectations.”

