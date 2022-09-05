Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ashtead Technology to Acquire Subsea Dredging Firm WeSubsea

September 5, 2022

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO - Credit: Ashtead Technology
Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO - Credit: Ashtead Technology

UK-subsea rental equipment and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology said Monday it planned to acquire WeSubsea to expand its mechanical solutions service offering.

Founded in 2010, WeSubsea is a specialist in subsea dredging technology solutions with its operating base in Aberdeenshire, UK.

Ashtead Technology said that the transaction is expected to close during Q4 of 2022. This will be the group’s sixth acquisition in the past five years.
 
Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO, said: “WeSubsea is a pioneering technology business with an excellent reputation and strong customer service ethos. Their fleet of high-performance dredge systems and strong technical know-how will be a great strategic fit for our business and will complement our extensive range of dredging, cutting, coating removal and ROV tooling solutions and services.

“The acquisition is expected to be completed during Q4 and underlines our ambition to be a global leader in IMR and decommissioning through providing one of the widest subsea equipment and service offerings in these fields to support our customers’ operations across the offshore energy sector.”

Ashtead Technology did not share the financial details of the planned acquisition.

Dredging Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Drilling's Maersk Voyager drillship was used to make TotalEnergies' Venus discovery offshore Namibia. Photo from Maersk Drilling.

Shell and Total Namibia Offshore Oil Discoveries 'Likely...
Drilling
Bay du Nord FPSO Illustration - Credit: Equinor

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore
Offshore

Insight

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

This Decade's Oil Boom is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Ashtead Technology to Acquire Subsea Dredging Firm WeSubsea

Ashtead Technology to Acquire Subsea Dredging Firm WeSubsea

Gazprom: Off-line Nord Stream Compressor Station Now Deemed Hazardous

Gazprom: Off-line Nord Stream Compressor Station Now Deemed Hazardous

U.S. EPA Revokes Permit for Phillips-Trafigura Bluewater Offshore Terminal

U.S. EPA Revokes Permit for Phillips-Trafigura Bluewater Offshore Terminal

Guyana Boosts Oil Profit Outlook for 2022 by 30%

Guyana Boosts Oil Profit Outlook for 2022 by 30%

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine