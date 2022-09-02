Ashtead Technology Names Gillespie as Commercial Director

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has named Bob Gillespie as Commercial Director.

Gillespie most recently worked for the Norwegian offshore installation services firm Havfram where he was UK Managing Director.

Before that he held senior commercial positions with Fugro, TechnipFMC, and McDermott before becoming UK Managing Director of DOF Subsea.

Gillespie said: “Ashtead Technology is an ambitious company with a first-class reputation and I am delighted to be joining the business at such a pivotal and exciting time in its evolution.

“With recent successes in new and emerging markets, including offshore wind and decommissioning, Ashtead Technology has huge potential for growth, and I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues around the world and supporting the company’s future aspirations.”