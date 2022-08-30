Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Neptune Energy, Horisont Energi Team Up on Errai CCS Project in Norway

August 30, 2022

Credit: Horisont Energi
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian low-carbon tech firm Horisont Energi to develop the Errai Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in Norway.

According to Neptune Energy, Errai could store 4-8 million tonnes of CO2 annually, with the potential to store more in later phases. The project includes an onshore terminal for intermediate CO2 storage, with the intention to permanently store the CO2 in an offshore reservoir.

The onshore terminal would be capable of receiving CO2 from European and domestic customers, including from the planned CO2 terminal at the Port of Rotterdam. Several onshore locations in Southern Norway are being evaluated for the terminal.

Neptune Energy is not a newcomer to the carbon capturing and storage world, as the company has been reinjecting CO2 in the K12-B gas field in the Dutch North Sea for the last 14 years. It is also a partner in the Norwegian Snøhvit field, which has been reinjecting CO2 since 2008.

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO of Horisont Energi, said: “We are delighted that Neptune Energy chose to work with us on this large-scale industrial CCS project. There is a growing demand for CO2 storage in the market. We believe that this project and our other CCS activities are essential for the net zero transition.”

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “Sharing the vision of carbon neutrality, Neptune is excited to partner up with Horisont Energi.  We look forward to leveraging both our oil and gas operations capabilities as well as our significant experience of operating carbon capture and storage activities.

“Errai complements Neptune’s strategy to store more carbon than is emitted from our operations and from the use of our sold products by 2030.”

CCS developments are crucial for accelerating the transition to a lower carbon future, and the Errai project can play an important role in this phase, Neptune Energy said.

