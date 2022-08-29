Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's Aker BP to Drill Wells in Arctic Barents Sea, CEO Says

August 29, 2022

Credit: mariusltu/AdobeStock
Credit: mariusltu/AdobeStock

Aker BP plans to drill up to 15 exploration wells next year, including in the Arctic Barents Sea, Aker BP Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said on Monday.

"Our plan is to drill somewhere in the range of 12-15 wells and I'm assuming we will have the same level going forward," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Aker BP also plans to drill at least one well and possibly more near the Arctic Wisting discovery, as a result of the company's acquisition of the oil business of Sweden's Lundin Energy.

Hersvik had previously said that Aker BP was no longer planning to drill in the Barents Sea due to poor exploration results previously, but now he said the company was reassessing its position given insights from Lundin.

Overall, he expected oil firms to drill about 50 exploration wells on the Norwegian continental shelf next year and expects overall exploration off Norway steady in the next two years versus 2022.

Hersvik also said the ongoing energy crisis in Europe due to the reduction of Russian gas supplies amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine would be going to accelerate the energy transition, but that 

Still, he added that Russian gas exports to Europe could resume if relations were normalised between Moscow and the West.  

"The Russian gas will come back if the relationship is normalised," he said. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Marek Strzelecki and Gwladys Fouche)

Drilling Industry News Activity Arctic Europe Barents Sea Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Statfjord A - Credit: Harald Pettersen/Equinor

Norway's Equinor Eyes Sale of Stake in Statfjord Offshore...
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Woodside in Talks to Sell Stake in Scarborough Gas Field

Woodside in Talks to Sell Stake in Scarborough Gas Field

Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Kongsberg Digital Launches App to Provide Drillers with Up-to-date Well Insights

Kongsberg Digital Launches App to Provide Drillers with Up-to-date Well Insights

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine