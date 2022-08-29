Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Carigali Taps Handal for Offshore Crane Work

August 29, 2022

Credit: Pongpob/AdobeStock
Malaysia's Handal Energy said that its Handal Cranes subsidiary had received two letters of award from Petronas Carigali (“PCSB”).

The LOAs are in relation to the companies' master service agreement for lifting equipment operation and maintenance services. The contract will be in effect for three years. 

The contracts do not have any specified value as it is on a “call-out” basis whereby work orders will be issued at the discretion of PCSB based on the company's activities schedule and rates throughout the duration of the contracts.

Under the contracts, Handal Cranes will be responsible for various maintenance, services and supply of parts for offshore pedestal and jib cranes on Petronas' facilities; and various maintenance, services, and supply of parts for other lifting equipment.

 


Energy Industry News Activity Asia Cranes


