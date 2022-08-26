Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Brazilian oil company PetroRio said Thursday that production from the Frade offshore field in Brazil had resumed.

The news comes after the company said on August 15 that it had interrupted production in the Frade field due to an inert gas line.

The company had initially estimated that the interruption of production from the field located in the Campos Basin would last between 5 to 7 days.

Average production from the Frade field in the second quarter of 2020 was 14,759 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a dip compared to the average output of 14,941 boepd in Q2 2021.

In July, PetroRio brought online the ODP4 well at the field, nearly doubling the Frade field's output. Average production from the Frade offshore oil field in July was 28,509 boepd.

In other news from Brazil, oil company Enauta said Friday it had interrupted production from its Atlanta field due to a problem with a hose. Read more here.