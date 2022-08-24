Ulstein Orders Corvus Batteries for Olympic's Offshore Wind Vessels

Marine battery solutions provider Corvus Energy has won an order from Ulstein Power & Control for the delivery of Energy Storage Systems for two construction service operation vessels (CSOVs) to be built for Norwegian offshore vessel owner Olympic.

The two offshore wind service vessels, based on the Ulstein SX222 design with Twin X-Stern from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, will have hybrid battery propulsion.

During operation, the vessels stay positioned at the turbines most of the time, and with the main propellers fore and aft, these vessels will reduce the energy requirement to a new level when on DP.

Ulstein Power & Control is the integrator and has chosen Corvus Orca Energy, which, according to Corvus, is the maritime ESS with the most installations worldwide - for the two new buildings.

Pål Ove Husøy, Vice President Sales, of Corvus' newly opened sales office in Fosnavåg, Norway said the company sees increased interest for batteries from the entire offshore wind segment along with larger and larger battery installations.

"Due to the operational profile of SOVs, the potential for reducing emissions and costs by installing batteries is very high. This contract will be the largest battery installation for SOVs so far," he said.

Pål Ove adds: "This segment is also next in line for full zero-emission operations. With requirements for even larger battery systems, we see that our newly developed Corvus Blue Whale ESS has great potential for this vessel type. Blue Whale is a ground-breaking Energy Storage System specifically designed to meet large energy requirements and can enable emission-free operations for much longer periods of time.”

The vessels are prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such is available. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the spring and summer of 2023.