UK: Unite Ballots Offshore Drilling Crews on Strike Action

UK's workers' union Unite said Monday it would ballot over 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA) on strike action.

The ballot, which opened Monday and closes on September 27, follows Unite members rejecting a five percent pay offer. The UKDCA, which covers around 600 workers, includes a number of major offshore contractors, including Archer, Maersk, Transocean, and Odfjell.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s UKDCA members are always the first to suffer when there is a downturn offshore and the last to benefit when there is an upturn - that’s if they even benefit at all. UKDCA drill crews have had no meaningful pay increase for a number of years despite the consistently high price of oil and gas, and record operator profits. Our members have their union’s full support in fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions offshore.”

Earlier in August, Unite accused BP of ‘unfettered profiteering’ as the oil and gas giant reported its biggest quarterly profit for 14 years which hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) between April and June - more than three times the amount it made in the same period last year.

Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer, added: “Inflation stands at a forty-year high and it’s expected to rise further with energy bills having risen by 54%. Drilling companies have major problems in retaining and re-employing experienced drill crew yet they want to pay our members a pittance. Unite always remains open to meaningful dialogue and we urge the UKDCA to get back round the table before the dispute escalates to strike action.”

UKDCA disappointed

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Maersk Drilling, Transocean, and Odfjell Drilling for comment. We will update the article with any response we may receive.

A Maersk Drilling spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the UKDCA, of which Maersk Drilling is a member, continues to be in ongoing discussions with Unite regarding the 2022 wage negotiations. Out of respect for the ongoing process and as a general principle, Maersk Drilling does not comment. We will refer you to the UKDCA for comment."

Alexis Hay, UKDCA Chairperson, said:"Union members’ rejection of the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association 5% wage increase is disappointing. The 5% offer was fair in the current uncertain environment, and seeks to find a balance between addressing the cost of living challenges and ensuring the industry remains sustainable in the long term. UKDCA is committed to a continued dialogue with UNITE to achieve a resolution."



