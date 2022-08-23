Offshore Wind: Boskalis Orders Cable Lay Spread from Royal IHC

Dutch maritime equipment and technology firm Royal IHC has won a contract from its compatriot Boskalis for the delivery of an advanced modular cable lay spread (MCLS) for offshore wind applications.

The cable lay system will be used for the installation of inter-array power cables and its cable protection system (CPS) in offshore wind farms.

Royal IHC will deliver the entire spread including elevated cable highway, chutes, working habitats, quadrant handling system, active heave compensated winch, A&R winches, and deck winches.

"This will be delivered with an integrated control system linking between new and client owner-furnished equipment," Royal IHC said.

IHC provided no information on the contract value or the projected delivery date.