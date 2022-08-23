Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind: Boskalis Orders Cable Lay Spread from Royal IHC

August 23, 2022

Credit: Royal IHC
Credit: Royal IHC

Dutch maritime equipment and technology firm Royal IHC has won a contract from its compatriot Boskalis for the delivery of an advanced modular cable lay spread (MCLS) for offshore wind applications.

The cable lay system will be used for the installation of inter-array power cables and its cable protection system (CPS) in offshore wind farms.

Royal IHC will deliver the entire spread including elevated cable highway, chutes, working habitats, quadrant handling system, active heave compensated winch, A&R winches, and deck winches. 

"This will be delivered with an integrated control system linking between new and client owner-furnished equipment," Royal IHC said. 

IHC provided no information on the contract value or the projected delivery date.

 

Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Subsea Cables


Trending Offshore News

Tungsten Explorer drillship owned by Vantage Drilling - Credit Vantage Drilling

Eni, Total Make 'Significant' Gas Find Offshore Cyprus
Energy
Credit: Huisman

Huisman Unveils 'Green' Offshore Drilling Rig Design
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Drilling Systems' Well Control Training Lab for US College

Drilling Systems' Well Control Training Lab for US College

APA Strikes Oil in Block 53 Offshore Suriname

APA Strikes Oil in Block 53 Offshore Suriname

Offshore Wind: Boskalis Orders Cable Lay Spread from Royal IHC

Offshore Wind: Boskalis Orders Cable Lay Spread from Royal IHC

North Star's Offshore Wind Vessel Named After Victorian Heroine Grace Darling

North Star's Offshore Wind Vessel Named After Victorian Heroine Grace Darling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine