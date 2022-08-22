Siem Offshore Inks 18-Month Charter Extension for AHTS Vessel in Canada

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a contract extension for one of its AHTS vessels in Canada.

The extension is related to the Ice Class AHTS vessel "Avalon Sea," covering a firm duration of 18 months upon completion of the current term.

The extension will ensure continued operations for the vessel well into Q2 2024. The 87-meter-long vessel was built in Poland's Remontowa Shipyard in 2015.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the Avalon Sea left the Hebron platform in Canada's Atlantic and is currently an route to St. John's.