Magseis Fairfield Firms Up SE Asia OBN Survey Deal

August 18, 2022

Credit: Magseis Fairfield (File Photo)
Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic services firm Magseis Fairfield has confirmed a firm contract for a 4D Ocean Bottom Node project in South East Asia.

The confirmation comes after the company, on July 25, said it had received a conditional award with a repeat client for this project. Now, the conditional award has been converted into an award. 

The 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) project is scheduled to be conducted using Magseis Fairfield’s MASS technology. The acquisition will start in Q4 and is expected to take approximately one month.

The news of the SE Asia deal comes just a day after the Oslo-listed marine seismic survey firm said it had signed a contract with ExxonMobil for a large Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) project offshore Guyana, where ExxonMobil has so far discovered 11 billion barrels of oil. Read More Here.

