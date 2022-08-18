Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Port of Aberdeen: Offshore Renewable Charging Hub in the Works for Idle Vessels

August 18, 2022

Credit: Stillstrom

Stillstrom, an offshore charging company recently launched by Maersk Supply Service, said Thursday it would collaborate with Port of Aberdeen on a project aimed at cutting emissions from vessels on standby outside the port.

Stillstrom and Port of Aberdeen will conduct a joint feasibility study into an innovative offshore renewable charging hub. 

"The ocean clean-tech concept provides a platform for vessels to utilize electricity from either offshore wind or grid-energy, thereby eliminating the need for vessels to consume fossil fuels while idling. The product also allows for the charging of battery packs on applicable vessels," the company said.

The study, which will run until the end of the year, will develop a roadmap for the potential introduction of offshore charging infrastructure at the Port of Aberdeen.

"Stillstrom and the Port will analyse the benefits, use cases, fundamental requirements, economics, and stake-holder involvement as part of the study. Stillstrom’s offshore charging concept is relevant for multiple stakeholders across ocean industries, from offshore renewables to idling merchant vessels within ports & hubs," the company added.

The Port of Aberdeen is one of UK’s busiest ports, with more than 6,000 vessels visiting and anchoring outside every year.

