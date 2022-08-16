Oceanographers Call for Study on Impact of Floating Wind on Shelf Seas Mixing and Marine Life

While floating wind farms are seen as the next big thing in the renewable energy industry as they can be installed further from shore where the winds are stronger, oceanographers from the UK's Bangor University are calling for new research to be done into the environmental impact of turbulence caused by tidal flow past floating deep-water wind farms and shelf sea ecosystems.

The UK, which is among the world-leading countries when it comes to installed capacity - currently around 10 GW - earlier this year increased the target for offshore wind to 50 GW by 2030. Of this, 5 GW will be floating wind. Previously, the UK had a goal of building 40 GW by 2030 of which 1 GW would have been floating wind.

"New floating offshore wind turbines in the deep shelf seas have been identified as a major pathway toward achieving NetZero for the UK. The technology involved has extended growth targets - the current target to produce 50GW by 2030 is an increase of 67% on the target set just 12 months ago. But with an additional 20,000 wind turbines set to be built, we need to ensure that we’re fully aware of the positive and negative effects their presence could have on the surrounding environment," reads a statement released by Bangor University.

Most of the world’s wind farms are conveniently located in the shallow waters near the shore. However, new offshore sites at a depth of over 50 meters are very different in nature to the shallow coastal sites that have been used so far, the statement further reads.