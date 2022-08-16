Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hunting's Titanium Stress Joints for Beacon Offshore Energy's Shenandoah Project

August 16, 2022

Credit: Navitas Petroleum
Energy industry services company Hunting PLC has won a contract to provide titanium stress joints through multiple EPC Contractors for Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hunting will provide (2) 10.75” Titanium Grade 29 Stress Joints utilized for Production, (1) 16” Titanium Grade 23 Stress Joint for Gas Export, and (1) 18” Titanium Grade 23 Stress Joint for Oil Export. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Hunting is extremely excited to provide this scope for the Shenandoah development. This marks the 3rd project over the past 2+ years where we have utilized our worldwide, field-proven technologies in the GOM,” said Dane Tipton, President of Hunting’s Subsea Technologies Division.

On August 25, 2021, the partners in the 330 million barrels Shenandoah Project made a final investment decision (“FID”) to develop the Shenandoah Project with a budget of $1.8 billion.

