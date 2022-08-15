Norway: PGNiG Gets Permit to Drill Copernicus Offshore Well

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted a drilling permit to the Polish oil company PGNiG to drill an exploration well in the production license 1017, in the Norwegian Sea.

PGNiG will use the CIMC Raffles-owned, Odfjell Drilling-managed semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Yantai to drill the 6608/1-1 S well (Copernicus prospect).

The well is expected to be spudded this month, and the drilling permit was approved on August 12, 2022.

PGNiG signed the rig contract for this well back in December 2021, when it was said that the well would be spudded between June and September 2022. At the time, it was said that the scope of work would take 45 days. Water depth at the site is 491 meters.