Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

American Offshore Services Hires Romano as Vessel Superintendent

August 15, 2022

Michael Romano (Photo: American Offshore Services)
Michael Romano (Photo: American Offshore Services)

American Offshore Services said it has hired Michael Romano as vessel superintendent focused on new building and operations as the Massachusetts-based crew transfer vessel owner/operator ramps up to support America's burgeoning offshore wind industry.

Romano graduated summa cum laude from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 2014. Since graduation, he has earned his Master Unlimited license sailing on a variety of vessels supporting offshore oil and gas. Romano has also gained vessel management experience in his previous marine operations role.

Formed in 2020, AOS is a joint venture formed between European CTV operator Northern Offshore Services (NOS) and U.S. offshore logistics company SEA.O.G Offshore to provide services to the U.S. offshore wind industry.

In November 2021, AOS ordered its first four CTVs from Warren, R.I. shipbuilder Blount Boats.

Offshore Vessels People Industry News Offshore Wind North America Offshore jobs People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

©Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders Giant $2.9B FPSO from Keppel
Offshore
Credit: Ecopetrol

Shell Makes Gas Discovery at Colombia's Deepest Offshore...
Drilling

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

American Offshore Services Hires Romano as Vessel Superintendent

American Offshore Services Hires Romano as Vessel Superintendent

Norway's Climate Choice: Old Oil, Gas Fields Switch to Green Power or Close Early

Norway's Climate Choice: Old Oil, Gas Fields Switch to Green Power or Close Early

Greater Balder Area: Vår Energi Increases Norwegian North Sea Foothold

Greater Balder Area: Vår Energi Increases Norwegian North Sea Foothold

Norway's July Gas Exports Hit Record High

Norway's July Gas Exports Hit Record High

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine