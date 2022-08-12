Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sapura Energy Wraps Sale of Sapura 3000 Pipelayer

August 12, 2022

Credit: Sapura Energy
Credit: Sapura Energy

Malaysian offshore services company Sapura Energy has completed the sale of its pipe-laying and crane vessel Sapura 3000 for $71.5 million to Safeen Feeder Company – Sole Proprietorship LLC, a company in the Abu Dhabi Ports Group of Companies.

The planned sale was first announced in May 2022, when Sapure Energy said the deal was part of its "reset plan, which focuses on Sapura Energy’s long-term sustainability by improving its liquidity position, streamlining its operating model and providing greater flexibility for strategic growth."

Sapura Energy said at the time that the cash generated from the proposed disposal of Sapura 3000 would be used for working capital and to reduce the group's borrowings.  

According to Sapura Energy, the Sapura 3000 is a versatile heavy lift pipe laying vessel, equipped with a 3,000 short tonnes revolving mast crane, capable of executing deep and shallow water projects. Sapura 3000 was built in 2008 and is currently sailing under the flag of Malaysia.


Energy Vessels Pipelines Industry News Activity Asia


Trending Offshore News

The Johan Castberg FPSO arrives at Aker Solutions' yard in Stord earlier this year (Photo: Equinor)

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Equinor's Castberg FPSO at Norway...
Shipbuilding
Illustration only - Credit: Saipem/cropped

Saipem Nets $900M Deal to Deliver Angola's First...
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Sapura Energy Wraps Sale of Sapura 3000 Pipelayer

Sapura Energy Wraps Sale of Sapura 3000 Pipelayer

ADNOC L&S Wins $1.17B Contract for 13 Jack-up Barges

ADNOC L&S Wins $1.17B Contract for 13 Jack-up Barges

EEW SPC Delivers 'Heaviest' Monopile for Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

EEW SPC Delivers 'Heaviest' Monopile for Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

Uniper Looking to Swap Australian LNG for Atlantic Gas to Supply Europe Quicker

Uniper Looking to Swap Australian LNG for Atlantic Gas to Supply Europe Quicker

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine