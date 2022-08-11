Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

August 11, 2022

Illustration only - Credit: Voyagerx/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: Voyagerx/AdobeStock

ScottishPower Renewables has started the onshore construction of its East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm, which will power around 1.3 million homes, it said on Thursday.

East Anglia THREE, off the Suffolk coast in England, will have a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts of renewable electricity and help towards a government target of having 50 GW of offshore wind installed by 2030.

The wind farm is part of the so-called East Anglia Hub, which will have three offshore wind farms and deliver around 3 GW of power in total.

Parent company Iberdrola IBE.MC has said the East Anglia Hub's investment cost is around 10 billion pounds ($12 billion)and construction is expected to end in 2026. 

($1 = 0.8176 pounds)

(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney)

