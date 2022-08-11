Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Nets $900M Deal to Deliver Angola's First Non-associated Gas Project

August 11, 2022

Illustration only - Credit: Saipem/cropped
Illustration only - Credit: Saipem/cropped

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said Thursday it had secured three new engineering and construction contracts - one onshore and two offshore - in Angola. The total value is around $900 million.

The contracts are with the New Gas Consortium comprised of BP's and Eni's recently established Azule Energy Angolan JV, and Sonangol P&P, Chevron, and TotalEnergies, which last month reached Final Investment Decision for the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas project, the first non-associated gas project in Angola.

The project includes two offshore wellhead platforms, an onshore gas processing plant and a connection to Angola LNG plant for the marketing of condensates and gas via LNG cargoes. Project execution activities will start in 2022, with a first gas planned in 2026 and an expected production of 330 mmscf/day at plateau (approximately 4 billion cubic meters/year).

Saipem will be responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) activities relevant to the Quiluma & Maboqueiro fields development project off the northwest coast of Angola. This has been described as the first non-associated gas project in Angola

"With an overall value of around 900 million USD, Saipem is taking care of the engineering, procurement, and construction, including hook-up and commissioning assistance, of the Quiluma platform and of the relevant onshore natural gas processing plant," Saipem said.

The New Gas Consortium partners encompass Eni (25.6%, operator), Chevron affiliate CABGOC (31%), Sonangol P&P (19.8%), bp (11.8%) and TotalEnergies (11.8%).

Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Production Africa


Trending Offshore News

Credit: INPEX

INPEX Files $970M Claim Against DSME for Ichthys Venturer...
Offshore
Ocean Blackhornet - ©smp/MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Reels in $610M in New Drilling Rig...
Drilling

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Nigerian President Pulls Approval of Exxon Mobil's Offshore Asset Sale

Nigerian President Pulls Approval of Exxon Mobil's Offshore Asset Sale

Deutsche Windtechnik Wins 'Cluster' Subsea Inspection Work

Deutsche Windtechnik Wins 'Cluster' Subsea Inspection Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine