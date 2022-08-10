Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Awards $130M Charter Extension for Sapura Esmeralda PLSV

August 10, 2022

Credit: R. Engelsman/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: R. Engelsman/MarineTraffic.com

Malaysia's Sapura Energy has, through a joint venture company, secured a charter extension with Brazil's Petrobras for the pipelaying support vessel (“PLSV”) Sapura Esmeralda. 

The contract is worth around RM580 million (around $130 million). 

The contract was awarded to Sapura Navegação Marítima S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seabras Sapura Participações S.A., a joint venture company between Sapura Offshore Sdn. Bhd. and Seabras Serviços De Petroleo S.A.

The contract scope of work includes the provision of services and charter of installation and recovery of flexible pipes in the Brazilian waters in a maximum water depth of 2,500 meters. 

The contract extension for Sapura Esmeralda became effective on August 2, 2022.

"The award strengthens Sapura Energy’s presence in Brazil, signifying its ability to create strong partnerships and deliver value to clients. Its E&C segment operates six PLSVs in Brazil, with a utilization rate of about 95 percent," Sapura Energy said.

