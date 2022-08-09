Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Turkey Sends New Oil and Gas Drillship to the Mediterranean

August 9, 2022

Credit: Presidency of Turkey
Credit: Presidency of Turkey
Credit: Presidency of Turkey
Credit: Presidency of Turkey
Credit: Presidency of Turkey
Credit: Presidency of Turkey
Credit: Presidency of Turkey
Credit: Presidency of Turkey

Turkey sent its new hydrocarbons drilling ship to the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday but President Tayyip Erdogan said it would operate 55 kilometres (34.18 miles) off Turkey's coast, in an area outside waters also claimed by Cyprus.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in the southern province of Mersin, Erdogan said the area of operation was within Turkey's sovereign territory and that there was "no need for permission from anyone" for it to drill there.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Offshore Drilling Activity Mediterranean Sea Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Keppel Shipyard - File photo - Credit: Keppel Corp.

Keppel Terminates Semi-sub Rig, Jack-up Rig, and Liftboat...
Offshore
File Photo: ADNOC Drilling

ADNOC Drilling Wins $3.4B in Jack-up Drilling Rig...
Middle East

Insight

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Equinor Gets Safety Body Consents for Two Norwegian Sea Projects

Equinor Gets Safety Body Consents for Two Norwegian Sea Projects

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

Green Yard Kleven to Refit Two Oceania PSVs

Green Yard Kleven to Refit Two Oceania PSVs

Atlantic Towing PSVs Rescue Crew from Sinking Fishing Vessel

Atlantic Towing PSVs Rescue Crew from Sinking Fishing Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine