Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AKOFS Offshore Inks $282m, Four-year Deal for Aker Wayfarer

July 25, 2022

© Joao Gusmao / Marinetraffic.com
© Joao Gusmao / Marinetraffic.com

Akastor ASA's 50% owned affiliate AKOFS Offshore AS signed a firm contract for its vessel Aker Wayfarer that will continue to perform services as a subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. as client in Brazil.

The duration of the contract is 1,415 days, or almost 4 years, and the services will commence in first half of 2023. AKOFS Offshore will be performing the Aker Wayfarer operations jointly with its partners Bravante for marine services and Oceaneering for ROV services.

Total contract value is about $282 million, of which about $198 million will be revenue allocated to AKOFS Offshore and included in the company's backlog.

Contracts Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity South America


Trending Offshore News

Jackdaw will be tied back to Shell’s Shearwater gas hub in the U.K. North Sea (Photo: Shell)

Shell to Develop Jackdaw Gas Project in the UK North Sea
Engineering
Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine is Stuck in...
Energy

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Nord Stream's Turbine Tussle Puts Spotlight on Equipment

Nord Stream's Turbine Tussle Puts Spotlight on Equipment

Shell, Deltic to Drill Selene Gas Prospect in UK North Sea

Shell, Deltic to Drill Selene Gas Prospect in UK North Sea

First Foundations Installed at World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

First Foundations Installed at World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Dolphin Drilling, IKM Gruppen Ink Deal for Drilling and Well Services

Dolphin Drilling, IKM Gruppen Ink Deal for Drilling and Well Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine