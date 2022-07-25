Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Production from Nigeria's Ikike Field to Start

July 25, 2022

Image courtesy TotalEnergies
Image courtesy TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies, OML99 operator (40%) in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC, 60%), announces the start of production from the Ikike field, in Nigeria.

Located 20 kmoff the coast, at a depth of about 20 meters, the Ikike platform is tied back to the existing Amenam offshore facilities through a 14 km multiphase pipeline. It will deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022.

The Ikike project is designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions: estimated at less than 4kg CO2e/boe. The jacket as well as the topside modules were entirely built and integrated by local contractors.

