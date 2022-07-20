Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

July 20, 2022

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

An oil platform worker was medevaced Wednesday morning approximately 20 miles southeast of Southwest Pass, La.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received notification at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday from the oil platform West Delta Block 73 AD of a 49-year-old male experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the individual and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.


