Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Workers on Shell's Prelude FLNG Extend Industrial Action Over Pay Fight

July 20, 2022

Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom
Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom

Workers at Shell Plc's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility off northwestern Australia have extended industrial action to Aug. 4 over a prolonged pay fight, the Offshore Alliance said on Wednesday.

Shell last week began shutting down the 3.6 million tonnes a year Prelude site and told customers it would be unable to supply LNG cargoes for as long as the protected industrial action, which began on June 10, continued.

The Offshore Alliance, which combines the Australian Workers' Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said Shell had refused to bargain with the unions or their representatives since they rejected the company's latest offer nine days ago.

"The Offshore Alliance and our Prelude FLNG members won't be backing down or backing away from our bargaining claims," the alliance said on social media.

Shell declined to comment as it is in a blackout period ahead of results next week.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


Energy LNG Industry News Activity FLNG Australia/NZ


Trending Offshore News

©Allseas

Gallery: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes 11,000t...
Offshore
Credit: eleonimages/AdobeStock

Force Majeure: Gazprom Tells European Buyers Gas Supply...
Energy

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Workers on Shell's Prelude FLNG Extend Industrial Action Over Pay Fight

Workers on Shell's Prelude FLNG Extend Industrial Action Over Pay Fight

Odfjell Drilling's Offshore Rig Wins More Work with Equinor

Odfjell Drilling's Offshore Rig Wins More Work with Equinor

Russia Seen Restarting Gas Exports from Nord Stream 1 Pipeline on Schedule

Russia Seen Restarting Gas Exports from Nord Stream 1 Pipeline on Schedule

Scania to Power Patriot's New CTV

Scania to Power Patriot's New CTV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine