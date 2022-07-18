Petrobras Awards 4-year Contract for Offshore Flotel

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has awarded a 4-year contract to CIMC and OOS International for the OOS Tiradentes semi-submersible accommodation rig.

Under the contract, the accommodation rig will be used to provide safety and maintenance support offshore of Brazil from April 2023 onwards.

The four-year contract award follows on from two long-term contracts previously awarded by Petrobras in 2018 and 2019 to the same vessel.

The rig is managed by Ocean Challenger, an asset management company under China's shipbuilder CIMC, with its technical manager OOS International, an offshore service provider for ship management.

OOS Tiradentes, designed and built by CIMC Raffles in 2018, is a semi-submersible accommodation vessel with DP3 which can accommodate 600 people. According to Ocean Challenger, the rig features extensive recreational facilities such as outdoor basketball courts, gyms, and cinemas,.

Named after Brazil's famous independent hero, this vessel has been serving Petrobras since 2018 and has been highly praised for its efficiency and stable performance.

CIMC Raffles and Ocean Challenger, the leading companies under CIMC Group specializing in offshore equipment manufacturing and asset management respectively, will continue with the pursuit of innovation and transformation to provide one-stop solutions for design, construction and asset management for global customers and partners.