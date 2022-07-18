Prysmian's Subsea Power Cables to Connect Canary Islands, Ceuta to Spanish Mainland

Prysmian, the Italian energy and telecom cable systems provider, has won two contracts worth approximately €250 million (around $253,3 million) by Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.U., the transmission system operator of the Spanish power grid.

The contracts are for the development of two projects: a submarine power interconnection between the islands of Tenerife and La Gomera, and another submarine power interconnection between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta (a Spanish city on the north coast of Africa).

Prysmian wil design, supply, install, and commission a 66 kV HVAC(High Voltage Alternating Current) double circuit, three-core submarine power cable with EPR insulation and synthetic-wire armoring, to connect Tenerife and La Gomera at the world record depth of nearly 1150 meters for a 66 kV three-core cable.

Prysmian will also be responsible for manufacturing and installing a 132 kV HVAC double circuit, three-core submarine power cable with XLPE insulation, and synthetic-wire armoring, to connect the Spanish mainland and Ceuta through the Strait of Gibraltar with maximum depths of 900 meters. Ceuta is a Spanish autonomous city on the north coast of Africa.

Both systems comprise 90 km of submarine route and approximately 11 km of land route for the double link between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta.

The subsea cables will be manufactured in Prysmian's Norderham Plant (Germany) and Pikkala Plant (Finland). The land cables will be made at Prysmian's local plant in Vilanova (Spain). Prysmian will use its Giulio Verne cable-laying vessel. The commissioning of both cable systems is scheduled for 2025.

"This award confirms the mutual trust and long-standing relationship between Red Eléctrica and Prysmian Group, because it is the latest of several projects developed together in Spain to enhance the national power grid’s reliability. We are proud to support Spain in meeting its Energy Transition goals by 2030, providing our state-of-the-art submarine and land cable systems,” stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.