QatarEnergy Awards $384,5M Offshore EPCI Deal to Milaha

Qatari company Milaha said Monday it had secured a five-year contract with QatarEnergy to deliver engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for offshore projects in Qatar. The contract is worth QR 1.4 billion ($384,5 million).

Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Swidan, Milaha’s [I] PCEO said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by QatarEnergy, which represents the largest single contract in Milaha’s recent history, and that will further cement our name as reliable service provider and partner-of-choice for Qatar's major oil and gas development projects.”

Swidan added, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank QatarEnergy for their confidence in the effective cooperation and partnership that we are proud of.”

He added: “Winning this contract demonstrates our ability to deliver with our partners on a localization strategy of value-added subsea and topside engineering and construction services with highest health and safety standards,” he added.

