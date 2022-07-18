Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Worley's Engineering & Procurement Services for Shell's Gulf of Mexico Platform

July 18, 2022

A Shell Gulf of Mexico platform - Copyright: Stuart Conway - Shell photographic services
Worley has won a three-year contract with Shell to provide engineering and procurement services for several of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

Worley will provide professional services in engineering, procurement, project services and support fabrication and construction. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

"We’re supporting Shell’s transition to a digitized and more efficient project delivery model for continued maintenance and improvements of its offshore assets. This aligns with Shell’s work to further reduce the carbon intensity of its GOM production, which is already among the lowest greenhouse gas intensive in the world," Worley said.

Shell currently operates eight offshore oil and gas facilities across the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater basin. 

Worley will be focusing on five of these assets: Appomattox, Perdido, Stones, Auger, and Enchilada-Salsa. 

This contract also allows for further support of the Shell Whale deepwater development, for which Worley is delivering the greenfield engineering, and procurement services work for. The contract also contemplates larger tendered scopes on Shell’s other deepwater assets.

"Our work will enable improvements with respect to safety, productivity, sustainability, and operating costs, via more simplified and digitized ways of working. The contract contemplates works of varying size and complexity, ranging from subsea tieback topsides modifications and large modular waterflood installations to asset-equipment upgrades and integrity modifications," Worley said.

The project will be delivered by Worley's offices in Metairie and Houston and supported by its engineering teams in India and other strategic locations with offshore skills.

Energy Engineering Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico


