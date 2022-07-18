Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas says Taking Steps to Protect Global Assets after Seizure of Luxembourg Units

July 18, 2022

Credit:Arcady/AdobeStock
Credit:Arcady/AdobeStock

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said it was taking steps to protect the legal position of all its global assets after two Luxembourg-based subsidiaries were served with a seizure notice last week over a dispute with the heirs of a late sultan.

The last sultan of Sulu's heirs are seeking to seize Malaysian government assets around the world in a bid to enforce an arbitration award handed to them by a French court in February. The subsidiaries were served with a seizure notice by Luxembourg court bailiffs. 

"Petronas contests the validity of these enforcement actions against its two aforementioned subsidiaries and is taking all necessary measures to defend its legal position," the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The steps include engaging legal counsel, the company said.

The latest move by their sultan's heirs follows a French arbitration court ruling in February that ordered Malaysia to pay $14.9 billion to the heirs to honor a deal he signed with a British trading company in 1878 over the use of his territory, now known as the Malaysian state of Sabah.  

Malaysia took over the arrangement after independence from Britain, annually paying a token sum to the heirs. But the payments were stopped in 2013, with Malaysia arguing that no one else had a right over the oil-rich state, which was part of its territory.

A French appeals court ordered a stay on the case on Tuesday. But lawyers for the heirs say the award remains enforceable outside France, under a U.N. treaty on arbitration recognized in 170 countries.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi/Editing by Ed Davies and Kanupriya Kapoor)

Energy Activity Europe Asia Regulations People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

©eyeimagery/AdobeStock

New Crewing Mandate Could Be a 'Gut Punch' to U.S....
Offshore
Liza Destiny FPSO offshore Guyana - Credit: Rolf Jonsen

Guyana Races Against the Clock to Bank Its Offshore Oil...
Offshore

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

CHC to Provide Crew Change, SAR Services for Equinor's Offshore Platforms in Norway

CHC to Provide Crew Change, SAR Services for Equinor's Offshore Platforms in Norway

Libya Oil Chief says Full Output to Resume after Deal

Libya Oil Chief says Full Output to Resume after Deal

Nord Stream: Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some Gas Supplies to Europe

Nord Stream: Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some Gas Supplies to Europe

Petrobras Awards 4-year Contract for Offshore Flotel

Petrobras Awards 4-year Contract for Offshore Flotel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine